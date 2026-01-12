Watch CBS News
Local News

Child found shot to death inside Chipotle bathroom on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A child was found shot to death inside a Chipotle bathroom on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia Monday, police said.

The Chipotle is located on the 1100 block of West Montgomery Avenue near Temple's Student Center. A heavy police presence is on the scene.

18co-temple-chipotle-shooting-transfer-frame-0.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The university sent out a TU Alert to students and staff and urged people to avoid the area. Monday is the first day of the spring 2026 semester at Temple.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or where it happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue