Child found shot to death inside Chipotle bathroom on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia

A child was found shot to death inside a Chipotle bathroom on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia Monday, police said.

The Chipotle is located on the 1100 block of West Montgomery Avenue near Temple's Student Center. A heavy police presence is on the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia

The university sent out a TU Alert to students and staff and urged people to avoid the area. Monday is the first day of the spring 2026 semester at Temple.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or where it happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.