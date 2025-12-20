Chilly Saturday, pleasant weather ahead for holiday travel in Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

The mornings will be very cold this weekend, so it's back to the heavy winter gear, which you'll likely need all day Saturday as temps will barely get out of the 30s.

By Sunday it's a bit warmer but the breezes will pick up ahead of another front so chills stay in the 30s. No umbrellas needed.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change: rollercoaster temps ahead

Temps will be a bit up and down over the next few days. A chilly Saturday will yield to a milder Sunday and the weekend looks dry, but we'll be back to highs only in the 30s Monday.

That said, conditions look tranquil for travel toward the Christmas holiday with just the off chance of a rain or snow shower by Tuesday of next week and more showers possible on Christmas morning, but nothing like this past Sunday. The only potential next change to watch for will be the one on Tuesday.

Forecast models continue to show a fairly weak system passing by to the north. But if things strengthen and drop farther south we could be talking about a little snow but the chances of that are fairly low. Our "white Christmas" was this past Sunday with widespread accumulating snow.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and chilly. High 40, low 27.

Sunday: Nice day. High 50, low 35.

Monday: Cold again. High 38, Low 25.

Tuesday: Morning rain/snow shower. High 41, low 29.

Wednesday/Christmas Eve: Quiet day. High 48, low 38.

Thursday/Christmas Day: Chance showers. High 47, low 35.

Friday: Chance showers. High 52, low 41.

