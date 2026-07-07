Children found in deplorable conditions inside home in Northeast Philadelphia, sources say

Local and federal law enforcement are investigating after children were found in what sources say were deplorable conditions inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia.

Sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that the city's police department is assisting the FBI in an investigation into the home in the 7100 block of Whitaker Avenue.

It's unclear at this time how many children were inside the home. Sources say the children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Sources say Philly police were called to help as the FBI was serving a warrant.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI did not immediately return comment.

CBS News Philadelphia has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.