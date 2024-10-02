Study finds many children in fatal car crashes weren't in booster seats

Many children in fatal car crashes weren't in booster seats, study finds

Car crashes are the second leading cause of death for kids 4 to 10 years old, and a new study found that many children that age are not in a booster seat that could save their lives.

"Both of them were very loving," Valerie Bailey said. "They always greeted me with a hug and a kiss."

Bailey lost her grandchildren, Knowledge and Kingston, last year. The boys and their mother were killed when an SUV smashed into their car. Neither child was in a car seat.

"Knowledge was entrapped in the car," Bailey said, "and Kingston was ejected from the car."

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 344 children ages 4 to 10 died in vehicle crashes in 2022. Nearly two out of five were not correctly restrained.

As children age, they can change from a car seat to a booster seat, but a new study shows that four out of five caregivers moved their child from a booster seat to just a seat belt before the child was big enough.

"Parents don't always understand the purpose of a booster seat," said Morag Mackay, chief research and network officer with Safe Kids Worldwide. "It's kind of in the name. It's a booster seat. It boosts you up. So you fit the adult seatbelt correctly."

Mackay says children should be at least 4 feet 9 inches before being removed from a booster. If a seat belt is not correctly positioned, it can cause serious neck and abdomen injuries in a crash.

"We really encourage parents to ensure that they're buckling up their child every ride, every time in the right seat," Mackay said.

Bailey started a charity that educates parents and gives away car seats.

"Maybe I help one family, one family," Bailey said, "and just save one child and keep someone from experiencing this pain."

Bailey believes saving a child's life is the best way to honor the memory of her grandchildren.

Research from Safe Kids Worldwide also finds that booster seats can reduce the risk of serious injury by 45%, compared to seat belts alone.