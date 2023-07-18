Car seat safety: How to spot fake, counterfeit child seats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Motor vehicle crashes kill hundreds of children every year. It's the leading cause of death.

While the right car seat can greatly reduce the risk of serious injury and death, hospitals across the country are finding more counterfeit and fake car seats.

CBS News Philadelphia investigated the dangers and how you can spot a knockoff.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has a car seat safety program. It features instructional videos aimed at helping parents make sure children are safely and accurately secured while inside a vehicle.

However, some parents may unknowingly be putting their child in danger.

"Counterfeit car seats are made of cheaper, flimsier materials and they are unable to withstand the crash forces that happen in a crash," said Courtney Gleaton, an injury prevention coordinator.

One Health System found 42 counterfeit car seats, as well as 34 foreign-made car seats, during inspections. They're on track to match those numbers again this year.

"They are not federally regulated in the U.S. and therefore are not safe to use for your children," Gleaton said.

ALSO SEE: New Test Results On Rear-Facing Car Seats In Crashes

Experts said many of the knockoff car seats are bought online and recommend not buying from a third party.

Also, before you spend money on a travel system, zoom in on the product picture to check the labels.

"All car seats in the U.S. are going to have English and Spanish labels, not just photographs of them," Gleaton said.

If you already have a car seat, be sure to check the straps and anchoring parts. If there are no lower anchor attachments or a chest clip, it might be counterfeit.

Finally, read the label. All federally compliant car seats should say that it conforms to all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards.

"If it did not come with a registration card or car seat manual that can also be an indicator that it's counterfeit," Gleaton said.

If you're worried about the safety of your child's car seat, there are nationally certified technicians and CHOP has its car seat safety program.

You can also find a free child passenger seat check near you.

All children whose weight or height exceeds the forward-facing limit for their car safety seat should use a belt-positioning booster. seat until the vehicle seat belt fits properly, typically when they have reached 4 feet 9 inches in height and are 8 to 12 years of age.