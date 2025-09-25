2-year-old rescued in Philadelphia after being abducted in Montgomery County, police say

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly abducting a 2-year-old in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, according to police.

Cheltenham Township police rescued the child and took the suspect into custody in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Police said a suspect abducted the child from an adult victim's car shortly before noon Thursday in Cheltenham Township.

The adult victim found the vehicle with the child inside in the 3000 block of Cheltenham Avenue in the township's Wyncote section and called 911, according to police.

Authorities said police attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled the scene with the child.

Police said they were able to stop the car and recover the child in the 100 block of East Walnut Lane in Philadelphia.

Investigators preliminarily believe the suspect knew the victims, but did not say how.

Police said charges are pending, and there are no additional suspects.