Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Democratic National Committee has chosen Chicago as the host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic National Committee said the convention will be held at the United Center from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

Other cities considered for the 2024 convention included Atlanta, Houston, and New York.

"Illinois along with Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota – part of the "blue wall" – were crucial to the 2020 victory of President Biden and Vice President Harris and to Democrats' success in the 2022 midterm elections," DNC officials said in a press release.

Democratic officials also said the Midwest will help showcase President Joe Biden's economic agenda, noting Chicago has benefitted from $144 million in federal funding to rehab four Illinois International Port Calumet River Bridges, with billions more in investments to expand economic opportunity around the region.

"Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention," Biden said in a statement. "Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating over 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we've already delivered so much for hard working Americans – now it's time to finish the job."

Local state and political leaders had been pushing hard for the DNC to bring the convention to Chicago.

"I am deeply honored that President Biden and the DNC have chosen Chicago," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "I want to commend all the City government leaders who demonstrated with a proven track record of excellence that by choosing Chicago, the DNC, convention delegates, volunteers and others would be treated to a first class experience in our world class city. The DNC will create once-in-a-generation opportunities for job creation and business growth here in our city, and I'm proud that we got it done for the people of Chicago."

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, who will be sworn in on May 15, said he looks forward to working with the DNC to facilitate the convention to showcase the city.

"Chicago is a world-class city that looks like America and demonstrates the values of the Democratic Party," Johnson said in a statement. "We are unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale."

Political and media consultant Delmarie Cobb, who served as press secretary for the 1996 DNC in Chicago, said that convention brought a lot of media attention because of riots that erupted during the 1968 convention, and then-Mayor Richard J. Daley gave his infamous order to "shoot to kill arsonists" and "shoot to maim looters."

"We had the most media coverage of any convention. There were 15,000 credentialed media people who came to the city of Chicago to cover the convention to see exactly if we would vindicate ourselves from the 1968 convention," Cobb said.

Cobb said the 1996 convention not only provided a direct economic boost to both large and small businesses, but helped through infrastructure improvements that were made to neighborhoods "to make sure that the conventioneers saw a very nice city of Chicago."

In 1996, organizers deposited $250,000 in a handful of community banks, to help provide loans to small businesses seeking to work with the convention, according to Cobb.

"Specifically for selling T-shirts, or buttons, or whatever, that they might not have the money up front; so it helped people all the way down from the large businesses to the small businesses," she said.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic National Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996, when it was held at the United Center. Local leaders said the 1996 convention sparked the revolution of the West Loop neighborhood, bringing in big business to that part of town, but the question now is, can it happen again?

Lightfoot has previously said winning the spot could bring up to $200 million into the local economy and 50,000 visitors to the city in just one week.

"We are ready for our close-up," Lightfoot said last year.

Political leaders said Chicago needs the convention.

"Hosting the DNC in Chicago in 2024 will bring thousands of labor-friendly jobs to our city and our state," Gov. JB Pritzker said last year.

The Second City has been home to dozens of political conventions, but it's been nearly 30 years since the last one held in 1996. Before that, the city hadn't held a major party convention since the 1968 event, when riots broke out.

But will it provide an economic boost to the city as promised? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into that question last summer.

We looked to the two big political conventions in 2016 — the DNC in Philly and the RNC in Cleveland, which both brought in less money than originally projected.

But experts say that's only part of the impact.

It's been 26 years since the United Center hosted the Democratic National Convention.

Confetti covers the air as the 1996 Democratic National Convention welcomes First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

This time around, the city says an event this size will do much more than just revitalize the neighborhood.

"The DNC convention generates $150 to $200 million into the local economy of the city its hosted in, and we expect that to be no different in 2024," Lightfoot said last year.

The 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia and the Republican National Convention in Cleveland did bring in big bucks for the region, but according to economic impact studies, Philly's convention brought in about $120 million less than the $350 million that was projected, and Cleveland's convention brought in an impact of about $142 million — shy of the $200 million originally calculated.

"The devil is always in details," said Iryna Lendel, Director of the Center for Economic Development at Cleveland State University.

Lendel, one of the authors of that study, said their calculations were pretty conservative, and the large amount of security for the 2016 RNC — in part, because of a very notable convention attendee in then Republican nominee Donald Trump — had an impact on the bottom line.

"I think many regular visitors who would come to go to the city at that time, for dining or for just business, they just avoided Cleveland in those days, so that was sort of a negative effect," Lendel said.

But ultimately, she says Chicago is, in some ways, even better suited for a national convention, and Lendel thinks the $150 to $200 million figure could be realistic.

"Chicago is a larger city with even more attractions than Cleveland. So it's realistic to expect that visitors who would come, would additionally explore the city, would dine in a city, would you know go to some additional events," Lendel said.

Of the $230 million -- the 2016 DNC in Philly brought in more than $132 million in direct convention-related spending and more than $11 million in state and local taxes.

Meantime, the 2024 Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.