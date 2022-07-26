'We're ready' - Leaders make case for Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Will the DNC come to Chicago in 2024? Local leaders say they're ready

CHICAGO (CBS) – The last time Chicago hosted the Democratic National Convention was 1996.

If local and state political leaders get their way, Chicago will host the 2024 convention. Those leaders are making their case to win the bid.

CBS 2's Marissa Pearlman found out why leaders said Chicago is the only choice to make the DNC shine.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic National Convention 11 times. The last time in 1996, it took place at the United Center, which leaders said sparked the revolution of the West Loop neighborhood, bringing in big business to that part of town, but the question now is, can it happen again?

"We're back. We're ready and why not Chicago?" said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The mayor added that winning the spot could bring up to $200 million into the local economy and 50,000 visitors to the city in just one week.

Political leaders said Chicago needs the convention.

"Hosting the DNC in Chicago in 2024 will bring thousands of labor-friendly jobs to our city and our state," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Chicago, New York City, Atlanta and Houston are in the running.

The Second City has been home to dozens of political conventions, but it's been nearly 30 years since the last one held in 1996. Before that, the city hadn't held a major party convention since the 1968 event when riots broke out.

What are the odds that Chicago gets this again in 2024?

"I think that there's a good case to be made for the location," said Stephen M. Caliendo, a professor of political science at North Central College in Naperville. "You have two major airports, easy in and out. It's centrally located as a city of our size can be in the United States. So I think there's good reason to have it here."

Caliendo also said Chicago's culture and transportation access will be a draw.

So what is the DNC looking for in a host city?

"Diversity. Inclusion. Opportunity," said DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison.

That and a show.

"It's about putting on the best show possible on the ground, but also on television," Harrison added.

And local leaders said Chicago is ready.

"We are ready for our close-up," said Lightfoot.

Democratic Party leaders are touring cities to find the potential winner.

CBS 2's political expert said that decision will come down soon as cities need at least two years to plan for the convention.