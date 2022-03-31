CBS 2 Vault: Live at the 1996 Democratic National Convention after President Clinton's acceptance speech

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We learned Wednesday that Chicago is considering a bid for the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

The last time the city hosted a political convention was 26 years ago, back in 1996, when President Bill Clinton was renominated for a second term at the United Center. President Clinton arrived in Chicago in a Marine helicopter that landed on a University of Illinois at Chicago baseball diamond, and Mayor Richard M. Daley was there to greet him.

By the last night of the three-day convention, President Clinton had high praise for Chicago – the native hometown of First Lady and future U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"I love Chicago for many reasons – for your powerful spirit, your sports teams, your lively politics – but most of all, for the love and light my life, Chicago's daughter, Hillary," Mr. Clinton said in his acceptance speech that night.

CBS 2 was live at the United Center for the 10 p.m. news on the final night of the convention – Aug. 29, 1996. Lester Holt and Linda MacLennan anchored from press box CBS 2 shared with WBBM Newsradio. Meanwhile, Bill Kurtis took to the floor to talk with the delegates about Mr. Clinton's speech and the path forward.

In the clip, you'll also see Political Editor Mike Flannery reiterating the key points of Mr. Clinton's speech – building a bridge to the 21st century, strengthening education, providing targeted tax cuts for families sending children to college, workers returning to college, families saving to buy homes or who needed long-term health care. This was in opposition to Republican nominee Bob Dole's proposal for an across-the-board tax cut.

"Now, folks, if we do these things, every 8-year-old will be able to read, every 12-year-old will be able to log in on the internet, every 18-year-old will be able to go to college, and all Americans will have the knowledge they need to cross that bridge to the 21st century," Mr. Clinton said in the speech.

Finally, Chief Correspondent Jay Levine reports on a sex scandal involving political adviser Dick Morris – who had resigned from the Clinton campaign the same day. You'll see commentary on the controversy from Mayor Daley and from one of the president's top aides – future Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Mayor Daley and other city leaders considered the 1996 convention a success – after some anxiety that had lingered for nearly 28 years following the 1968 Democratic National Convention at the old International Amphitheatre.

Unrest broke out amid protests in Grant Park in what attorney Dan Walker called a police riot, but still, eight activists went on trial on accusations of inciting a riot.

Tension also boiled over on the convention floor. CBS News correspondent Dan Rather was roughed up by security guards at the convention, while Mayor Daley Sr. told CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite that police officers were being attacked in the streets.

Chicago also hosted the Republican National Convention in 1960, the Democratic National Convention in 1956, and both the Democratic and Republican conventions in 1952 and 1944 – among other conventions going back to the 1860 Republican National Convention at which Abraham Lincoln was nominated.