Strategists: Chicago appeals to DNC because of strength of unions, Midwest location

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago beat out New York and Atlanta to host the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

The announcement came one week after Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson won the mayoral runoff, and 27 years after the last Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, political strategists say the timing of the announcement may be intentional.

The Windy City – named of course for its politics rather than its weather – will once again be the center of the national and even international stage. President Joe Biden called Chicago's selection as host city of the 2024 Democratic National Convention a great choice.

Chicago is, of course, a location firmly ensconced in a blue, or Democratic, state. But why a blue state and not a purple or red state?

"Well because, you know, we're in the Midwest here – and it's undoubtedly Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota – those seats are going to be in play," said Democratic political strategist Pete Giangreco.

Giangreco said it doesn't hurt that Chicago is a union town – something the Democratic Party wants to highlight. North Central College political science professor Stephen Caliendo agreed the strategy is a good idea for the Dems.

"So I think that's going to be an important part of the message for the Democrats next year," he said.

The announcement also came on the heels of Brandon Johnson's election as the city's next mayor. Johnson campaigned on a very progressive platform.

"Those are people that Biden wants to appeal to – the progressive wing, the young people – to make sure that they come out and support the Democratic ticket," said political and media consultant Delmarie Cobb.

Cobb was the head of public relations for Chicago's last Democratic National Convention in 1996. Back then, Mayor Richard M. Daley was in charge – along with the political machine of old. Times are changing – and that is one reason Giangreco believes it is possible the DNC waited until after the mayoral runoff to choose Chicago officially.

"If Paul Vallas had won – you know, there was a guy who said he was more Republican than Democrat – I think that would have given fuel to the other cities to try a last-ditch effort to stop Chicago from getting it," Giangreco said.

There may be another reason too.

"I think it's an opportunity for Chicago to be seen differently than the previous administrations portrayed the city for four or five years," said Caliendo.

Mayor-elect Johnson says he looks forward to working closely with the DNC to facilitate a convention showcasing Chicago's diverse culture and people – and the lakefront.