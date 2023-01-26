Watch CBS News
Chestnut Hill on Ice returns to Philadelphia Friday, Saturday

Getting a sneak peek of sculptures at Chestnut Hill on Ice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chestnut Hill on Ice returns to Philadelphia for the weekend. Visitors can enjoy ice-themed attractions, including an ice bar, live ice carvings and an ice bonfire.

The two-day event will take place along Germantown Avenue between Rex Avenue and Willow Grove Avenue on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Organizers tell CBS News Philadelphia that the event is free and has pay-as-you-go activities for all ages.

We even got our logo carved into an ice sculpture.

Watch the stream above for a unique preview of what you can expect this weekend.

