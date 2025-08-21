Chester, Pennsylvania, officers shoot armed suspect who fired gun, police say

Chester police shot an armed suspect who was firing shots in the direction of officers on Wednesday night, police said.

At about 11:35 p.m., Chester Police Department officers were in the 100 block of West 21st Street near Edgemont Avenue responding to an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots nearby.

Police said officers moved toward the gunfire and found a suspect firing a gun in their direction. Several officers then fired their weapons and shot the suspect, according to police.

Police said the suspect was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment, but their condition was not available. No officers or other people were injured during the shooting.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"I am very grateful that there was no injury to community members or Chester Police officers during this dangerous incident," Interim Chester Police Commissioner Katrina Blackwell said in a statement. "This event serves as a reminder of the dangers our officers face every day in their commitment to protecting the community."

Detectives in the Special Investigations Unit within Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's office are investigating the shooting independently.

"I will await the full investigation, but I can say preliminarily that officers involved were fired upon and justifiably returned fire in their own defense. Thankfully, by the Grace of God, no police officers were injured in this incident," Stollsteimer said in an email.

contributed to this report.