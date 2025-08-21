Watch CBS News
Local News

Chester, Pennsylvania, officers shoot armed suspect who fired gun, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspect shot by police in Chester, Delaware County
Suspect shot by police in Chester, Delaware County 00:25

Chester police shot an armed suspect who was firing shots in the direction of officers on Wednesday night, police said. 

At about 11:35 p.m., Chester Police Department officers were in the 100 block of West 21st Street near Edgemont Avenue responding to an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. 

Police said officers moved toward the gunfire and found a suspect firing a gun in their direction. Several officers then fired their weapons and shot the suspect, according to police. 

Police said the suspect was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment, but their condition was not available. No officers or other people were injured during the shooting. 

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. 

"I am very grateful that there was no injury to community members or Chester Police officers during this dangerous incident," Interim Chester Police Commissioner Katrina Blackwell said in a statement. "This event serves as a reminder of the dangers our officers face every day in their commitment to protecting the community."

Detectives in the Special Investigations Unit within Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's office are investigating the shooting independently.

"I will await the full investigation, but I can say preliminarily that officers involved were fired upon and justifiably returned fire in their own defense. Thankfully, by the Grace of God, no police officers were injured in this incident," Stollsteimer said in an email.

Kyle Burton contributed to this report.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue