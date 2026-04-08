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1 person rescued, hospitalized in critical condition after fire at Chester, Pennsylvania, home

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Kyle Burton

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a fire in Chester, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, officials say.

Firefighters were called out to a burning home on the 200 block of Jeffrey Street around 2:30 a.m., Chester Fire Commissioner John-Paul Shirley said at the scene.

jeffrey-street-fire-chester-pennsylvania.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Crews dealt with hoarding conditions that hindered the firefight, Shirley added.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames around the second floor and roof of the home.

chester-pennsylvania-fire.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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