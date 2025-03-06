2 taken to hospitals after fire in Chester, Pennsylvania, officials say

Two people were taken to hospitals after a fire at an apartment building in Chester, Pennsylvania on Thursday morning, a fire official said.

Crews were called to the building on the 1400 block of Congress Street around 8 a.m. and fought a fire on the second floor, Fire Commissioner John Paul Shirley said at the scene.

Shirley said there were five people trapped on the floor but three were able to get out on their own. Shirley said some people jumped from the second floor to escape.

A second alarm was declared due to the number of victims, Shirley said.

Firefighters placed the scene under control in about 15 minutes.

One victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

More information on the victims' conditions was not immediately available. Multiple agencies are on the scene investigating how the fire started.

"We don't know the conditions of everyone involved, but neighbors came out to help almost immediately," Mayor Stefan Roots said. "They even told me the fire department came, just as they should have, almost immediately."

The response came at shift change, but both shifts were on the scene, Roots added.

Damage was confined to one unit of the complex.

"This apartment complex...could have easily spread and gone up in flames if they were arriving just five minutes later, so the response from the fire department is epic," Roots added.