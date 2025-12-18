Mother who was critically injured in Chester, Pennsylvania, fire dies about 1 month later, police say

A mother who was critically injured in a fire in Chester, Pennsylvania, died about a month later.

Police said Thursday that the mother who was injured in the Nov. 19 fire that broke out in a home on Wilson Street in Chester died Saturday. Her 3-year-old died days after the fire due to his injuries.

The fire was placed under control within an hour of officers arriving on the scene in Chester.

It's unclear how the blaze started.

The fire is under investigation.