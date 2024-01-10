Thousands still without power in Chester County following massive rainstorm

Thousands still without power in Chester County following powerful rainstorm

Thousands still without power in Chester County following powerful rainstorm

Thousands still without power in Chester County following powerful rainstorm

MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) -- Tens of thousands of people are waiting for the lights to come back on in the Philadelphia region after Tuesday night's storm.

In Pennsylvania, one spot with thousands in the dark is Chester County.

RELATED: How much rain did we get? Totals for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

Some neighbors in Malvern are going on nearly 24 hours since the storm knocked out power at home.

According to PECO's outage map, some 17,000 customers in Chester County are still in the dark.

At the Showers household, the kids are home Wednesday after the storm pounded the area with heavy rain and winds that toppled over trees and knocked out power in Malvern.

"There was a lake right in front of our house," Julia Showers said. "We named it 'Lake Showers.'"

The storm shut the lights off at Julia and Ryan Showers' house before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Now, the hum of a generator fills their street.

"The refrigerator is plugged into the generator right now, so that's our main source of need for that," Lauren Showers said. "Trying to charge phones and whatnot."

RELATED: Portions of Kelly Drive, Lincoln Drive closed in Philadelphia due to flooding

A PECO spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia about 215,000 customers lost power since the start of the storm. The culprit, they add, was downed trees and branches damaging equipment.

"People said it was going to be bad, but I wasn't expecting it to be this long," Maura Koenig, of Malvern Borough, said.

Koenig said the power was knocked out around 7 p.m. at her house in Malvern and has yet to come back on.

"We're just trying to hang in there," Koenig said. "It was not fun putting her down last night. Babies take a lot of electricity, which we did not think about."

Koenig's heading out of the house with her daughter for now.

"I'm going to a friend's house to take a hot shower because we all have water heaters," Koenig said. "And then going to my parents probably and then going grocery shopping because all of our food is going to go bad."

A PECO spokesperson says most customers should have power back within 24-48 hours.