Philadelphia weather: Rain moves out, flooding remains a threat Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The heaviest rain and wind gusts have moved out of the area, but some scattered showers and occasional winds up to 35 mph will linger Wednesday.

If you were outside early in the morning, it probably felt unseasonably warm with temps close to 50 degrees. Throughout the day temps will drop slightly to a high of 48 degrees, but brace for some blustery winds.

We could see a few peeks of sunshine earlier, but the day will remain mostly cloudy.

RELATED: How much rain did we get? Totals for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

Areas to watch for flooding

Flooding will continue to be a threat Wednesday, even after the rain wraps up.

The Schuylkill and Delaware rivers and the Neshaminy, Perkiomen and Rancocas creeks are among the bodies of water in our area near or above flood stage Wednesday. Early in the morning, we've already seen flooding along Kelly Drive.

The Schulykill River has overflowed its banks. Kelly Drive in East Falls is closed in both directions @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/thLcYsQdIq — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) January 10, 2024

The Schuylkill River was forecast to crest around 7 a.m. at about 12 feet. CBS Philadelphia meteorologist Kate Bilo says that the river will stay at roughly that level through midafternoon. It doesn't peak and then drop quickly like smaller streams do.

The Delaware River is tidal, meaning it ebbs and flows in conjunction with the Atlantic Ocean. High tides are around 12:30 p.m. and midnight. The river crested at 10.6 feet at high tide after midnight Wednesday, a record high. The river is currently forecasted to reach 9.4 feet at the next high tide on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, creeks and streams reach flood stage after heavy rain

Your 7-day forecast

7-day forecast, Jan. 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 48, drying out

Thursday: High of 49, low of 33, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 48, low of 33, NEXT Weather Alert

Saturday: High of 55, low of 43, NEXT Weather Alert

Sunday: High of 40, low of 31, windy and cold

Monday: High of 39, low of 29, snow showers

Tuesday: High of 31, low of 25, snow and rain chances