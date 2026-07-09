Man who pleaded guilty to killing Cherry Hill veterinarian sentenced to 30 years in prison

The man who pleaded guilty to killing a veterinarian from Cherry Hill in 2024 was sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Cristian Custudio-Aquino, of Portland, Oregon, will spend the next 30 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Investigators believe Dr. Michael Anthony was viciously murdered outside his Cherry Hill home by the jealous ex-boyfriend of Anthony's partner.

At Custudio-Aquino's sentencing on Thursday — Anthony's son, sisters and brother pressed for the truth.

Anthony was found stabbed outside his Sharrowvale Road home in late 2024.

Prosecutors would lift DNA from a pair of eyeglasses — the results leading them to Custodio-Aquino. They say he traveled from Oregon to commit the murder.

"You took Michael's life, but you can never erase who he was," said Patricia Anthony Gershefski, who is Anthony's sister.

Anthony was described as a kind and well-respected veterinarian. His son told the court his dad isn't there to hear about his experiences at college.

As part of a plea deal, the defendant was sentenced to 30 years in prison on a single count of first-degree murder.

"I hope he will be remembered not for the violent way in which he died, but for the vibrant, joyful way in which he lived," Patricia Anthony Gershefski said.

Custodio-Aquino addressed the court, thanking the judge for allowing Anthony's family to speak and give their statements.

Given time served, Custodio-Aquino won't be eligible for parole until 2055.