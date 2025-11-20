Watch CBS News
Cherry Hill, New Jersey, shooting at recording studio leaves man injured, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 36-year-old man was shot inside a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, recording studio Thursday, officials said. 

Camden County prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller said the shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Union Avenue, which isn't far from the Cherry Hill Mall. 

The 36-year-old man was taken to Cooper University Hospital and placed in stable condition, officials said. It's unknown where the man was shot or what led to the shooting. 

The shooting is under investigation.

