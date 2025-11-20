Cherry Hill, New Jersey, shooting at recording studio leaves man injured, officials say

A 36-year-old man was shot inside a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, recording studio Thursday, officials said.

Camden County prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller said the shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Union Avenue, which isn't far from the Cherry Hill Mall.

The 36-year-old man was taken to Cooper University Hospital and placed in stable condition, officials said. It's unknown where the man was shot or what led to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.