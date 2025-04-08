Watch CBS News
Cherry Hill Mall implements parental supervision policy for minors. Here's what to know.

Stephanie Ballesteros
Cherry Hill Mall implements parental supervision policy for minors
If your kids want to hang out at the Cherry Hill Mall on Saturday nights, an adult will need to be with them. The mall has implemented a parental supervision policy to provide what they are calling a safe and family-friendly shopping environment.
  
The rule, which took effect Saturday, April 5, requires minors under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 or older.

When is the parental supervision policy in effect?

The policy will be in effect on Saturdays after 4 p.m. or any other time that the mall deems necessary.

It applies to the entire mall, including the parking lots and garages, mall walkways and any corridor leading to the mall. It does not apply to stores with exterior entrances.

What if I am under 18 and work at the mall? 

Teens with jobs at the mall are allowed to access the mall without a parent or legal guardian, but they must have proof of their employment. The policy states they must go directly to their place of employment and must leave the mall at the end of their shift if it ends after 4 p.m. or at any time while the policy is in effect.  

Acceptable identification includes a photo ID from a state agency, school, or employer that shows date of birth.

Security will also be on hand and may request proof of age if needed. If you are in violation of the policy and refuse to leave, you may be prosecuted for trespassing.

The Cherry Hill Mall Parental Supervision Policy guidelines are posted at all mall entrances and can be found on the Cherry Hill Mall website.

