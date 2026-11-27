The leftovers have been put away, and now the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is in full swing.

A sea of shoppers in search of deep discounts flooded the Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey on Friday.

"I found some good deals at Macy's, especially in the shoe and bag section," Gloria James said.

The mall doors opened early with many families looking for Black Friday bargains and holiday excitement.

"From 7 when we opened, we had steady crowds building, the stores are so busy. There's lots of shopping bags in people's hands," said Lisa Wolstromer, senior marketing director for the mall.

"This is what you do, you get out there, you have some fun with your family, buy some gifts for Christmas, and that's what you do," Keith Mrose said.

Shoppers like Ethan Walker came up with a strategy.

"Because I have been to this mall before, so I was like I wanted to go to this store and then this store," Walker said.

According to the National Retail Federation, 183 million shoppers are expected to shop during the Thanksgiving weekend, which is down slightly from last year. NRF also says many people are shopping earlier this year. About 60% started crossing items off their list by the beginning of November, which is up from 56% before the pandemic.

Even though online shopping remains popular, many people say they still enjoy the experience of shopping in person.

"It seems like Black Friday everybody comes together for one moment and shops how we all used to when we were kids," Dazhmin Raye said.

"The deals are out there if you come out and look for them," Mrose said.

Signs were posted around the mall ranging from 40 to 50, even 60% off.

For Erick Kent and his friends, it's not all about the discounts. For them, Black Friday has become a tradition.

"We go out to breakfast, and then we show up to the mall, and then we end up with something fun like Topgolf or something," Kent said.

Black Friday remains the most popular day to shop over the holiday weekend, but retailers are also gearing up for Small Business Saturday, which is followed by Cyber Monday.