Cherelle Parker reflects on her first year in Philadelphia mayor's office during State of the City event

With just a matter of days left in 2024, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is reflecting on her first year in office during a State of the City address on Friday afternoon.

The State of the City is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Temple Performing Arts Center on North Broad Street.

Cabinet members from the Parker administration will join the Philadelphia mayor as they release their first first-year report featuring updates on key projects and initiatives enacted in 2024.

Since her first day in office, Parker has said her mission is to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest city.