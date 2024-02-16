Finding common ground in the fight to save Kensington between nonprofits and council members

Finding common ground in the fight to save Kensington between nonprofit and city council members

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tension remains between harm reduction organizations like Savage Sisters Recovery and Philadelphia City Council members following the real estate company Shift Capital's decision to terminate the organization's lease.

Savage Sisters Recovery said their work has saved hundreds of lives, including the life of Jose Castillo who now works for the nonprofit.

"It's way different now that I'm on this side of things and it's beautiful like I love my life today," said Castillo.

Three years ago he came to Kensington to feed his drug addiction before hitting rock bottom. "I ended up stuck out here and I was desperate," said Castillo. "[Savage Sisters] is exactly what I needed in that moment of my life."

For two years, Savage Sisters Recovery has operated a storefront on Kensington Avenue. They provide public health services including showers, food, clean clothing, and wound care for people suffering from drug addiction.

But, the nonprofit recently found out Council member Quetcy Lozada, who represents the 7th District asked Shift Capital who owns the storefront to terminate their lease.

"All we did was say you are the landlord and we are holding you accountable for your tenants' behavior," said Council member Lozada. The Council member claims she heard from community members that people were using drugs inside Savage Sisters.

The organization's executive director, Sarah Laurel denies it. "We've reversed over 300 overdoses in a year, that's 300 lives that we were able to save," said Laurel. "We would never let anybody use within our storefront."

So does Castillo.

"Never ever have I let a participant or watched any of my co-workers let a participant use," he said. "A lot of us are in recovery so it just doesn't make sense."

Council member Quetcy Lozada's Office released a statement regarding Shift Capital's decision not to renew the lease for a harm reduction provider in Kensington, echoing the voices of residents and neighbors:

"It is our responsibility as Councilmembers to listen to the voices of the Kensington community that we were elected to represent. In recent conversations with members of the Kensington community, we heard overwhelmingly positive feedback about the prospect of certain organizations no longer operating on Kensington Avenue. While they do offer important resources, it is also incredibly important to be good neighbors within a neighborhood that is in crisis. For years, residents and neighboring businesses have explained to us their frustrations with these organizations, describing them as a nuisance.

The action that has been taken by Shift Capital is not a product of ideological differences. It is a response to feedback from neighbors who are living through the negative, unintended consequences of this public health crisis. Families live here. Children walk these streets every day to get to school and Kensington is their home. They did not ask for this and they deserve better; this neighborhood can no longer be the home of an open-air drug market nor organizations that encourage the market to thrive.

As a caucus, we are committed to amplifying the voices that for generations have gone unheard. In every meeting we are a part of, we echo their words.

Policy changes and paradigm shifts will be equally important in restoring the quality of life for the people who call Kensington their home. We are working on methods to connect people to care that is suited for them by bringing in experts in a variety of fields. We want their suffering to end, we want to see them back on their feet, and living a healthy life but we need to identify methods that are effective, compassionate, and are not detrimental to the rest of the community."

While there are differences in approach, Castillo hopes city council and harm reduction organizations doing the work can find common ground going forward.

"At the end of the day, that's someone's sister, that someone's brother, that someone's mother out there suffering," said Castillo.