Mayor Cherelle Parker hosts town hall in South Philadelphia to discuss budget plan with residents

Mayor Cherelle Parker held a town hall Thursday night to discuss her budget plan with neighbors in South Philadelphia.

South Philly residents packed the Vare Recreation Center on Morris Street as Parker hosted her "One Philly, One Future" budget town hall series.

"Every decision that I have made since I was sworn in January 2024, I have done it to the best of my ability to make sure I deliver on that promise that I made to you," Parker said.

The town hall is just one of the many stops in different neighborhoods throughout the city.

"We came out to see what the mayor was talking about and to know what was going on in our neighborhoods," Frankie Reese said.

Residents were given the chance to engage directly with city leaders and learn more about the 2027, five-year, $6.98 billion dollar budget plan.

Parker said her budget is focused on strengthening public safety, expanding housing, improving street cleanliness and greenery, and expanding economic opportunity.

"If I only ran to make decisions that would get me a round of applause, then I don't deserve to be your mayor because when you lead, and you are dealing with scarce resources, you have to make decisions," Parker said.

Residents also showed up with their own concerns. One major concern in the crowd was the proposal for a $1 dollar per ride tax on ride-shares in the city.

Parker said the tax would help generate about $50 million a year for the School District of Philadelphia, which is facing a $300 million structural deficit.

Uber launched an ad campaign against the tax and said it would be paid by riders. But on Thursday, the mayor defended her plan and said companies could shoulder the cost.

"That's cool because they said the money was going to go to the schools, so if that's what it is going to go to, I am all for it," James Smith said.

Looking at 2027, residents and the city leaders alike are working toward a better city and would like to see the community come together.

"I think it is amazing, especially from South Philadelphia, for everyone to come out," Ramil Carr said.

The budget is being reviewed by Philadelphia City Council. They will negotiate, make changes, and vote before the new fiscal year begins in July.