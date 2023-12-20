Watch CBS News
Elias Diaz charged with 2003 Philadelphia cold case murder of Rebecca Park

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man arrested for recent knife attacks on the Pennypack Park Trail and suspected "Fairmount Park Rapist" has now been charged with killing a young medical student 20 years ago.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced Wednesday that 46-year-old Elias Diaz, who was named a person of interest in the cold case Tuesday, was charged with murder, rape and multiple other counts in connection to the death of 30-year-old Rebecca Park in 2003.

Diaz was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 17 for a string of assaults at Pennypack Park. Then two days later, police said they uncovered DNA from Diaz that determined he was involved or a person of interest in Park's murder.

Police believe Diaz was living in an encampment in Pennypack Park before his arrest on Sunday.

The DA's office said the Philadelphia Police Department's investigation into Diaz's connection to Park's murder and other rapes from that time is ongoing. 

Anyone with information that could lead to arrests and additional charges against Diaz is asked to contact the PPD at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or by calling 911.

Court documents show Diaz's next appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024. Records show Diaz is being held without bail.

