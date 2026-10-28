Man wanted for indecent exposure in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, police say

Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are looking for a man they say indecently exposed himself earlier this month.

Cheltenham Township police shared surveillance video that appears to show a man exposing himself in public. They allege the man was captured walking around a residential backyard shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 22

"I think it's very creepy," Khadija Shaw of Cheltenham Township said.

Investigators said it happened in the 8000 block of Old New York Road in Elkins Park.

People who frequent the area told CBS News Philadelphia that they are in shock and disgust, especially since the area is full of businesses and homes.

"You have children around here, families," Shaw said, "and that is very disturbing, and it could be very traumatic for someone to see that."

One woman claimed she saw the man walking in the area. When she saw his picture on TV, she couldn't believe it.

"When I saw, I said, 'Oh my God,'" she said. "It was a gut reaction, and I was like, he is literally right here."

Police are asking the public for help, hoping someone may recognize the man so they can make sure it does not happen again.

As police try to track the man down, people said they hope they find him.

"I just hope they catch him," Shaw said.