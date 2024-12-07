2 people sought after security guard in Cheltenham Township stabbed, police say

A security guard was stabbed multiple times and sustained life-threatening injuries while working at a store in Cheltenham Township Friday evening, according to police. Investigators are now asking for the public's help in finding and identifying the alleged suspect and a potential witness he was with at the time of the crime.

According to police, the stabbing happened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday at a store in the shopping center located at 2401 Cheltenham Avenue in the township's Wyncote section.

Investigators said the suspect, described as a thin man with a mustache, went to the store earlier Friday and tried to steal something. However, security stopped the man, who then left the store, police said.

The suspect returned to the store Friday evening, this time armed with a knife and accompanied by a woman. The suspect allegedly stabbed the security guard on duty multiple times and then ran out of the store with the woman, according to police.

Police are searching for two people believed to be connected to a stabbing at a store in Cheltenham Township that left a security guard critically injured Friday evening. Cheltenham Township Police

Investigators said the two were last seen heading south toward Philadelphia. Police said the man was seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt with a dark-colored shirt underneath, a dark hood, navy blue pants with white and red stripes on the legs, and dark-colored shoes with a black backpack.

The security guard, who is expected to survive, was rushed to the hospital by police and underwent emergency surgery, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the potential witness is asked to contact Cheltenham police at (215) 885-1600, ext. 499. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling (215) 885-1600, ext. 777.