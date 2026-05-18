This checklist can help you take the first steps to deal with debt

Dealing with debt can feel overwhelming, especially when interest rates are high and balances don't seem to move.

That's why In Your Corner is breaking the process down into a simple checklist with practical steps financial experts say can help you regain control and avoid mistakes that often make debt worse.

Step 1: Know exactly how much debt you have

One of the most common mistakes experts see is not fully understanding the total picture, according to Thomas Nitzsche with Money Management International, one of the nation's largest nonprofit credit counseling agencies.

Avoiding bills may feel easier in the moment, but interest compounds, fees add up and accounts can quietly move toward collections, he said. The longer the numbers go unchecked, the harder the problem becomes.

• Start by pulling your free credit report.

• Review your statements.

• Write down every balance and interest rate on each account and whether payments are current.

Step 2: Don't ignore the interest

Two people with the same balance can have very different outcomes depending on interest rates.

High‑interest debt grows faster and costs more over time. Writing down interest rates next to each balance helps identify which accounts are doing the most damage and which should be addressed first.

Step 3: Choose the right fix for your situation

Debt solutions are not one‑size‑fits‑all, Nitzsche said.

Relief programs, consolidation loans and settlement strategies work very differently and are meant for different financial situations.

For some people, a DIY method might be enough to manage credit card debt. Nitzsche said there are two common do‑it‑yourself approaches: the snowball and the avalanche.

Choosing the wrong approach can lead to higher fees, unnecessary credit damage or months of lost progress.

Knowing your full debt picture helps determine which options make sense and which ones don't.

Step 4: Start before things get worse

Financial counselors say one of the biggest mistakes is waiting too long to deal with debt.

Delaying action can limit choices and turn a manageable problem into a much harder one. Starting early keeps more options on the table.

That first step doesn't have to be dramatic. It can be as simple as opening statements, writing things down or asking questions.

Debt checklist CBS Philadelphia

Where to get help

The full In Your Corner podcast episode on debt is available now on YouTube.

CBS News Philadelphia is also hosting a dedicated day focused on debt help. On May 21, certified credit counselors from Money Management International will be available all day to provide free, confidential advice.

If you are looking for solutions, CBS News Philadelphia is In Your Corner with a way out of debt.

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.