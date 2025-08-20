Customers at new Black-owned charm bar in Collingswood design their own necklaces, bracelets

Customers can design their own jewelry at Chatterbox, new Black-owned business in Collingswood

A new business is occupying a well-known retail space in the heart of Collingswood, New Jersey.

The charming little shop Chatterbox on Haddon Avenue allows customers to design their own custom jewelry and take it home on the same day.

It opened in July, replacing Ida's Bookshop, another Black-owned business that became a town staple.

"It had good vibes coming from here, so we wanted to continue the good vibes," Chatterbox owner Nikki Coleman said.

Now, Coleman and her family are hoping Chatterbox will fill that void.

"Charm bars are pretty popular in New York, in the city, they're popping up all over the place," Coleman said.

Here's how it works: customers start by picking out their chain, a choice of necklace, bracelet, or ankle bracelet in either gold or silver. Then, it's all about the charms.

Customer Zoe Cook, who heard about Chatterbox through a post on Instagram, decided on a gold necklace, but choosing her charms wasn't so easy.

"I thought it was really cool. There were a ton of options. Everything is very cute, so it was very hard for me to decide what I wanted," Cook said.

Customer Zoe Cook browses the available charms to add to a necklace at Chatterbox, a new "charm bar" in Collingswood, New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia

Eventually, she decided on her final design, which included her Zodiac sign and initials.

"So you made a necklace? This is perfect," Coleman said.

Once customers make their selections, they leave the chain and charms, and the Chatterbox team puts the new piece together on-site. Coleman said it usually takes about 30 minutes or so depending on how many customers they have at once.

"We'll text you as soon as we're finished," Coleman tells Cook, adding that "sending people out into the town has been an added benefit."

That aspect of Chatterbox helps support other small businesses on Haddon Avenue and promotes community.

In the meantime, Nikki and the staff, consisting of mostly family, get to work on the necklace.

"Sometimes I think they'll come in and just think that they're going to build something pretty," Coleman said, "and then I think as they look through the variety, they start to realize that this is something that is near and dear to their heart."

Coleman said they have been overwhelmed with customers thanks to the buzz created through social media. Her daughters have been behind the TikTok and Instagram videos and customers have been sharing their own experiences which is helping to spread the word.

Cook's necklace was ready after about 20 minutes, and she returned to the store.

"I love it," she said, before walking out wearing her new jewelry.

A steady stream of customers entered after her, looking for the charms that spoke to them.