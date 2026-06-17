New Jersey father says teen who died in e-bike crash was dedicated wrestler: "Remember him for Chase"

One day after his son Chase died in a crash while riding an e-bike, Tony Sudano spoke to CBS Philadelphia about the teen's legacy.

"One day you just go to work and he's not here," Sudano said.

Chase died Tuesday after a crash involving a UPS truck in Southampton, New Jersey, not far from his home.

"I just tell everyone, make sure you tell your kids they're loved and what they mean to you. I just hope he knew how much he meant to me," Sudano said.

The grieving father said he wants people to remember who his son was.

"He would always pick on me, 'Dad, you're real old,' and 'how does it feel to be so old?' … He would be pretty cocky in the wrestling room to certain people, but behind the doors he was nice and cared about it," Sudano said.

Sudano said his son was a good kid who was outgoing, always joking and good-hearted.

"My wife is distraught. I am putting a good face on now, but that was my boy. He was like my best buddy," Sudano said. "Remember him for Chase, not some kid that had an accident on an e-bike."

Sudano said Chase rarely used the e-bike.

Chase attended St. Augustine Prep and was a dedicated member of the wrestling team.

"Always had a smile on his face. Dedicated athlete, great student and a great friend for a lot of kids that were here," St. Augustine Prep wrestling coach William Ward said.

Chase's brother Justin said he admired him, especially on the mat.

"When he was on the mat, he was competitive," Justin said.

State police say the e-bike collided with a UPS truck at the intersection of North Firelane Road and Tranquility Court.

Sudano said the driver even tried to help his son after the accident.

"I am sure it's weighing on him. We don't know what happened with the accident," he said. "But I am very happy that guy got out and tried to help."

In a statement, UPS said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic accident in Southampton Township, NJ. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones. We are fully cooperating with authorities to understand what happened. Since this is an active investigation, we must refer any additional questions to the authorities."