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Teenage bicyclist fatally hit by UPS truck in Southampton Township, New Jersey

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon

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A teenager died after being hit by a UPS truck while riding their bike in Southampton Township, New Jersey State Police said Tuesday.

Police said first responders were called to Tranquility Court, off NJ-70 in Burlington County, around 10:45 a.m.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, and video from Chopper 3 showed police and emergency crews blocking the road Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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