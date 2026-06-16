Teenage bicyclist fatally hit by UPS truck in Southampton Township, New Jersey

A teenager died after being hit by a UPS truck while riding their bike in Southampton Township, New Jersey State Police said Tuesday.

Police said first responders were called to Tranquility Court, off NJ-70 in Burlington County, around 10:45 a.m.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, and video from Chopper 3 showed police and emergency crews blocking the road Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.