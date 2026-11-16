A string of major technology outages affecting banking, air travel and Microsoft services is raising questions about the systems Americans rely on every day.

John D'Arcy, a Temple University professor who researches cybersecurity and information technology failures, said there is no evidence the recent incidents are connected.

Instead, he said their close timing highlights how dependent modern life has become on technology.

"Our systems are so much more complex and so much more interconnected than they ever have been in the past, that when we just have one failure, the effects are much more dramatic," D'Arcy said.

In recent days, Microsoft experienced a global outage affecting Outlook and Teams, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop, and Chase customers reported problems accessing some banking services. United Airlines also experienced a separate technology outage Monday.

The disruptions have prompted some people to wonder whether something larger is happening.

Jake Siani, a Philadelphian who works in wealth management, was locked out of his work email during the Microsoft outage. He said the back-to-back problems made him and his friends question whether they could be connected.

"I just walked out of SEPTA and it's like, are these systems effective and safe?" Siani said. "Can I trust getting on these planes and trains and trust all of these different systems in place?"

D'Arcy said that concern is understandable, but the larger lesson is about redundancy.

"One of the lessons is, you know, we always talk about backing up our critical data, but for these organizations, backing up the redundancy of systems," he said. "It's not just the data, it's the systems."

D'Arcy said the recent disruptions could serve as a "wake-up call" for companies and government agencies to examine how quickly critical systems can recover when something fails.

For consumers, D'Arcy recommends simple backup plans, such as downloading or printing a boarding pass before traveling or keeping some cash on hand in case digital payment systems are temporarily unavailable.

Abhi Hari, a Chase customer in Center City, said he did exactly that Monday.

"I just came down here to get some cash to keep in hand just in case my Chase app or credit cards don't work," Hari said.

D'Arcy said the outages do not necessarily mean systems are less reliable than they were in the past. Instead, failures now have wider consequences because so many people and organizations depend on the same technology providers and networks.

"Hopefully it's a good thing in the long run and that this is sort of a wake-up call," he said.