Memorial to Philadelphia police officer disappears 30 years after he was killed in the line of duty

A reward is available after a memorial plaque honoring a Philadelphia police officer who was killed in the line of duty went missing.

The plaque was installed on the 2000 block of South Broad Street, near Snyder Avenue, after Officer Charles Knox was shot and killed in the line of duty in the area in 1992, Philadelphia police said.

An officer patrolling in the 1st District noticed the memorial was missing on Tuesday. The Fraternal Order of Police and management of a nearby Walgreens store told officers no one had permission to remove the plaque.

Officers are reviewing surveillance camera footage to determine when the plaque was removed.

The memorial plaque for fallen Philadelphia police officer Charles Knox and an inset portrait of the officer. CBS News Philadelphia

Who was Charles Knox?

Philadelphia police said Charles Knox arrived at an armed robbery scene at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue on the evening of Aug. 30, 1992.

He entered the Roy Rogers fast food restaurant that was being robbed and came to a suspect holding a gun to the store manager's head. Knox ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but the suspect instead lunged at Knox and the two struggled. Another suspect came out from the manager's office and then shot and killed Knox.

Both suspects were arrested and later received life sentences in prison for their roles in Knox's murder.

The memorial plaque showing Knox's name, badge, and a note that he "died in the line of duty protecting the citizens of Philadelphia" on Aug. 30, 1992, was later installed on a sidewalk at the intersection.

"The Philadelphia Police Department is committed to preserving the memory of our fallen officers," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a statement. "We are taking this matter very seriously and are asking anyone with information to please come forward."

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

"I'm saddened and angered that someone would allegedly steal a missing memorial plaque dedicated to one of our beloved heroes, Officer Charles Knox. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family on this sad day," President Roosevelt Poplar said in a statement. "Knox served our great city with integrity and professionalism and is sorely missed by his friends and colleagues in the Philadelphia Police Department."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 215-686-TIPS or the South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013.