Mural Arts Philadelphia to replace image of Cesar Chavez with Dolores Huerta following abuse allegations

Cesar Chavez's face will soon be replaced with Dolores Huerta's on a mural in Philadelphia.

Mural Arts said it is hoping to cover up Chavez's likeness on a mural at 2863 North 5th St. in the city's Fairhill section as soon as possible.

Chavez's picture will be covered with a painting of Huerta, according to the organization.

The mural, titled "Latinoamérica: Una Lengua, Múltiples Culturas," is also known as "Maria's Grocery" and was created in 2005 by Mural Arts with Venezuelan artists José Ali Paz and Henry Bermúdez, according to a post by the arts organization on social media. Political leader Simón Bolivar and poets Pablo Neruda and Gabriela Mistral are among the other people depicted in the mural.

Huerta, who was a labor leader alongside Chavez, recently said she had two non-consensual "sexual encounters" with him that ended in pregnancy. Chavez and Huerta were co-founders of the National Farm Workers Association in the 1960s. The group later became the United Farm Workers union, which still represents nearly 5,000 farm workers.

Allegations that Chavez, a union and civil rights leader, abused multiple people were first reported by the New York Times earlier this month.

Chavez died in 1993. Huerta, 95, remains active in politics.

Local governments and organizations around the United States are reckoning with how to manage holidays and events that honor Chavez in the wake of the allegations against him.