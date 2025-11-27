Central High School wins Thanksgiving game vs. Northeast, continuing rivalry's long history in Philadelphia

Central and Northeast high schools added another chapter to a storied Philadelphia sports tradition Thursday, meeting on the football field for the 126th time in what many consider the oldest public high school rivalry in the country.

Alumni packed the stands as the longtime rivals clashed in a game that stayed tight into the fourth quarter. Central ultimately sealed a 22–14 victory with a late pick six, marking the school's first win over Northeast in more than a decade.

"It means everything," said Northeast alum Pete Ciarrocchi. "It's the oldest high school rivalry publicly in the country."

Central alum Nicholas said, "When you have a tradition that dates back to 1896, between two schools, that's awesome."

Central head coach Rich Dayton said the emotional finish captured everything that makes the Thanksgiving matchup special.

"It's the epitome of the rivalry," he said. "Everybody over here is excited and jubilant and just glad that we got the 'W.' … This is what it's all about. It's Thanksgiving football. It's high school football. It's having a rivalry, and it's great to be a part of."

Though Thanksgiving football games have become less common in recent years, fans and alumni say this one remains worth preserving.

"For alumni, we come every year, family and friends, and we continue it afterwards," said Ron, a Northeast graduate. "We meet and have lunch together. It's just a wonderful thing."

Michael Horwits, a Central teacher and alum, said the game embodies the spirit of the city.

"It's just an amazing day," he said. "It's just an opportunity for schools to come together — spirit, energy, tradition. … It's what Philly's all about."

The rivalry also comes with its share of lighthearted banter.

"We confidently say we have higher SATs than the gentlemen across the way," joked Tom, a Central alum.

Ciarrocchi countered with a smile: "The turkey always tastes better when Northeast beats Central."

The teams traditionally compete for a hand-carved wooden horse trophy. But after the tail broke off during last year's post-game celebration, the schools chose not to celebrate with it after the game to prevent further damage.

Whether cheering for the Lancers or the Vikings, supporters say they hope the rivalry continues for generations to come.