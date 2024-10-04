Philadelphia police arrest shooting suspect after man shot in legs in Center City
Philadelphia police have arrested a man who allegedly shot another man in both legs in Center City Friday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 7th and Market streets.
Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said shots were fired after a dispute broke out in front of the Ross retail store, which is permanently closed, just after 4 p.m.
Chopper 3 was over the scene Friday afternoon.
Police said the 42-year-old man, who was shot, was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable at this time.
The suspect was arrested and a gun was recovered from the scene, Pace said.