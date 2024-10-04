Philadelphia police arrest shooting suspect after man shot in legs in Center City

Man shot in leg in Center City, Philadelphia police say

Man shot in leg in Center City, Philadelphia police say

Man shot in leg in Center City, Philadelphia police say

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who allegedly shot another man in both legs in Center City Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 7th and Market streets.

Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said shots were fired after a dispute broke out in front of the Ross retail store, which is permanently closed, just after 4 p.m.

CBS Philadelphia // Chopper 3

Chopper 3 was over the scene Friday afternoon.

Police said the 42-year-old man, who was shot, was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable at this time.

The suspect was arrested and a gun was recovered from the scene, Pace said.