Celebration of life to honor fallen Camden firefighter Howard Bennett Wednesday

Camden firefighter Howard Bennett will be laid to rest Wednesday, nearly one week after the 60-year-old died after falling into the icy Delaware River.

Following a private viewing for friends and family at 11 a.m., the Camden Fire Department will honor Bennett with a walk-through before a public celebration of life at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday's services will take place at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

Bennett, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, was trying to board a fireboat at the Wiggins Park Marina for a routine inspection on Feb. 5 when he fell into the water. Camden Fire Chief Jesse Flax said Bennett spent about 30 minutes under the ice before firefighters pulled him out of the river.

"He was the guy that everybody could count on," said David Hines, vice president of the Professional Firefighters Association of New Jersey. "If they needed something fixed in the firehouse, they had difficult times, he was the guy they counted on. The fireboat was his baby, is what they tell us."

Bennett served his community as a firefighter for 26 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children and will be remembered by a number of fellow firefighters and first responders.

"Knowing him for the long time that I've known him here, he will sadly be missed, said Pete Perez, president of the Camden firefighters union. "I'm devastated to the core."

Camden City Mayor Victor Carstarphen ordered flags to fly at half-staff at municipal buildings in honor of Bennett, and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has ordered flags lowered across the state.