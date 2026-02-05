Person pulled from the Delaware River after going underwater along the Camden waterfront

Crews cut through ice and pulled someone out of the Delaware River Thursday morning.

Multiple boats, including at least one from the Camden Fire Department, were on the scene at the Wiggins Park Marina. Images from Chopper 3 showed workers in life vests in the water, apparently searching for someone.

There's no word on when the person went underwater or their condition, but it appears the person was in the water for at least 35 minutes. The first call to the scene came just after 11 a.m.

We saw one first responder walk out on the ice when someone was spotted. That person and several others were able to pull someone from the river.

After the person was pulled out of the water, crews brought them into an ambulance and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Someone could be seen giving the person chest compressions.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Ships have had to cut through ice for travel this week after days of frigid conditions caused the Delaware to ice over. On Wednesday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the ice has slowed down shipments of road salt that were being delivered to the city on a barge.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.