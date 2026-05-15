Philadelphia parish unveils memorial honoring survivors of priest sexual abuse: "It's still painful"

A couple dozen people stood outside Saint Cecilia Parish Church in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood Friday morning, acknowledging deep scars.

"No prayer can erase the past," one speaker said.

Former parishioner Paul Dickson told CBS News Philadelphia the reason behind the gathering is tragic: sexual abuse.

"These men who nobody believed for years," he said of the victims of priest sex abuse. "It's still painful, right?"

The parish is taking an unusual step — dedicating a memorial to those abused by priests.

"The fact this church acknowledged it, step one in healing," Dickson said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Father James Brzysk, one of the most notorious abusers, was stationed at Saint Cecilia in the '80s. Investigators allege Brzyski had more than 100 victims. The disgraced ex-priest died in 2017.

Leo Argeros' son is a survivor.

"It's been such a long time and I think it's high time this is recognized around the whole area," he added.

The parish pastor, Father Christopher Walsh, said placing the memorial outside the church was intentional.

"It's very much on Rhawn Street, in front of the church, so people can see it," Walsh said. "Because it was very difficult for them to ever go into the church. And so we wanted to do it outside."

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia did not respond to requests for comment.

Part of the inscription reads: "Honors victims of priest sex abuse in the archdiocese," and that the parish believes you and apologizes.

Former parishioner Marie Dickson still remembers the shock.

"We lived through it and didn't know, as a parent, we never heard rumors or anything about it. We didn't know until it came out in 2005," Dickson said.

"Hopefully [the memorial] draws some hope," Walsh said. "As we admit the ugliness done here, the crimes committed here, and sadly, were denied and covered up for too long."

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia did not return a request for comment.