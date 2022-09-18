CBS3 Pet Project: Why getting a dog is not an easy decision

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Taking on the responsibility for an animal, especially a dog, could be tough. It is a decision that should be well thought through.

Animal advocate Carol Erickson spoke with CBS3 and gave some tips to determine whether or not a dog is right for you - or the other way round.

Dogs require a lot of attention, patience and activity. Therefore, Erickson says, dogs are not for less active people or people who are not home that often due to travel or work.

Dogs are also not necessarily the neatest creatures. Erickson suggests that if you are a neat freak, you better stay away from sharing your home with a dog.

