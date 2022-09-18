Watch CBS News
Pet Project

CBS3 Pet Project: Why getting a dog is not an easy decision

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS3 Pet Project: Why getting a dog is not an easy decision
CBS3 Pet Project: Why getting a dog is not an easy decision 05:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Taking on the responsibility for an animal, especially a dog, could be tough. It is a decision that should be well thought through.

Animal advocate Carol Erickson spoke with CBS3 and gave some tips to determine whether or not a dog is right for you - or the other way round.

CBS3 Pet Project: Why getting a dog is not an easy decision

Dogs require a lot of attention, patience and activity. Therefore, Erickson says, dogs are not for less active people or people who are not home that often due to travel or work.

Dogs are also not necessarily the neatest creatures. Erickson suggests that if you are a neat freak, you better stay away from sharing your home with a dog.

Watch the entire interview with many more useful tips in the video above.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 11:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.