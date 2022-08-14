Watch CBS News
CBS3 Pet Project: What changes in cat's behavior tell you about the well-being of your feline

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – The FDA holds guidelines for pet food hygiene. Animal advocate Carol Erickson tells CBS3 that, apparently, nobody is washing their pet's food bowls. 

The FDA guidelines recommend washing the dish with soap and hot water after each use. They, furthermore, recommend not using the bowl as a scoop for the pet food and washing your hands before and after feeding your animals.

Erikson also had some helpful tips for cat well-being. She says to pay attention to the litterbox, the cat's appetite and many more indicators that can show you something is not right.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 11:17 AM

