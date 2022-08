CBS3 Pet Project: Learn about how your dog is training you

CBS3 Pet Project: Learn about how your dog is training you

CBS3 Pet Project: Learn about how your dog is training you

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We think that training dogs is a one-sided teaching moment, but on this week's CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson discusses how dogs are teaching us.

Erickson says some of the ways dogs are training us is with behavior like pawing or begging.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE AND LEARN WHY TRAINING IS A MUTUAL LEARNING EXPERIENCE.