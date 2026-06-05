CBS Philadelphia teams up with brewery to launch "Breaking Brews"

CBS Philadelphia announced some breaking news of its own. The station is collaborating with a South Jersey brewery on Breaking Brews, an American lager that's meant to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary.

Cans have been filled and labeled at Farm Truck Brewing's location in Medford, New Jersey.

"Naming the beer is a lot of fun, drinking the beer is obviously a lot of fun and then telling the story about the beer is a lot of fun," Farm Truck Brewing managing partner Brooke Tidswell said.

The story behind the pre-Prohibition style lager started at the beginning of 2026 with the mission to honor America's birthday while combining the brewery's taste with a CBS Philadelphia twist.

"I'm really enjoying the rice and corn profile in it," brewer Rob Silcox said. "It's smooth, easy drinking. It's going to be great for the summertime."

Farm Truck Brewing

The name was chosen from submissions made by employees at the station. As for the label, it was all about standing out and showing off our Philly pride.

"When you're sitting on the shelf with hundreds of breweries, consistency with your brand and the label catching people's eyes are super important," Tidswell said.

The design on the can features the station's heart logo and illustrations by Philly artist Paul Carpenter.

"We always go through a lot of different color palettes to match up what CBS uses, what we use," Tidswell said. "Also, what's popular? There are trending palettes all the time."

Breaking Brews launches June 12 at Farm Truck Brewing locations and will be available throughout the Delaware Valley.