South Jersey brewery collaborates with CBS Philadelphia on new beer for America's 250th anniversary

In collaboration with CBS Philadelphia, Farm Truck Brewing is launching a beer called Breaking Brews. The pre-Prohibition-style lager celebrates America's 250th birthday.

"That's kind of the whole point of this summer, being that Philadelphia is the birthplace of America," Farm Truck Brewing's managing partner Brooke Tidswell said. "It's an old-style lager. It'll be a lager modeled after what they drank before the 1700s and 1800s."

Before it's ready for a taste test, a whole process takes place.

"This is a brand-new recipe for this beer," Tidswell said. "So, it's not like we just changed the label."

Kenny Davis has been at the South Jersey brewery for three years and has watched Breaking Brews go from a concept to a can.

"I've watched CBS my whole life and it's pretty cool to be collaborating," Davis said. "We kind of did an ode to one of the only native hops when pretty much our country started 250 years ago, which is the cluster hop."

Farm Truck Brewing

The conditioning and lagering process can take about five to six weeks.

"It ferments over in the front and then we move it into one of our lager tanks here to let it cold process and clear out to get it ready for cans," brewer Rob Silcox said.

"I love brewing lagers because on the hops side, it's not as backbreaking," Davis said. "It's very simple just because it's a little lighter in alcohol, a little less grain."

Before it's canned, the brewery's beer chemist, Natalie Nienaber, has to test the batch in her lab.

"We'll do cell counts on the microscope and that will give us a look at all the yeast and the yeast health," Nienaber said.

From intentional ingredients to the science to the historical significance, each batch is brewed with the hope of connecting people to each other and their roots.

"I just hope it takes them back to a good memory, puts a smile on their face and they share it with their friends," Tidswell said. "Enjoy yourselves, don't take too much too seriously, except we'll take the beer serious."

Breaking Brews launches at Farm Truck Brewing's Audubon, New Jersey, location on June 12. It'll also be available in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware.