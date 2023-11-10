Meet the artist showcasing his love for Philadelphia through his illustrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Paul Carpenter may design T-shirts, but he is more than the "T-shirt guy." Paul's passion for our beloved city has driven him to paint our town all things Philly! This illustrator has made his mark through Delaware and Philadelphia.

This University of Delaware graduate landed a job in a surf/skate, snowboarding shop simultaneously learning how to use the screen-printing press within his garage. He is a self-proclaimed YouTube learner. During the recession, this full-time employee went freelance, and his creativity was unleashed.

One of his first Philly creations was our Fightin's mascot that he gifted his family and friends that year for Christmas. He began designing all things Philly for our beloved city and those who love it well.

You can find his artwork on murals, pint glasses and T-shirts to name a few. He offers his pieces in the form of framed art as well. We featured Temple University and Paul shared his love for history as he learned even more about how deep our roots grow here in Philadelphia. He is proud to bring history to life in that Temple hallway. He walked us through the oversized mural for Libertee Grounds which is what I like to call a "time capsule."

Paul features many Philly staples within each piece. There is continuity of Philly pride while customizing his artwork to each client. My favorite staple is his signature "wooder ice" spelled as such. Nothing screams Philly more than the way we say water.

He is still the guy that values fan interactions so you will find him under the tent on weekend festivals. His passion is driven by our passion for this city. His humility is one to be admired but don't let that fool you as the caliber of his clients is unmatched. He has collaborated with the Phillies, Sixers and Flyers. Gritty is even a fan and I am proud to rock my 76ers tee by the one and only! These collaborations have landed some very fun pieces such as rally towels, beer cans and coolers.

However, in full transparency, we may be partial as Paul worked his way through our very own station here at CBS. The artwork design hit home as he revealed a beautiful tribute that brought our living legend, Ukee Washington, to tears.

After taking my time to deeply admire his multi-layered pieces of art, I now call them Paul Carpenter's storyboards. There is a story, there is homage, there are current events, there is history.

Paul's work can be seen in other places such as Taco Reho, Crooked Hammock Brewery, Cresa, and Philadelphia Distilling just to throw a few names around. But, you need to check out the wrapping paper. We are all about the details and this blows our expectations out of the water.

He is able to accomplish these monumental jobs thanks to his most trusted sidekick, Ben Robinson. They work well and in tandem, once the creator has placed his imaging.

One fun fact, since Paul's passion became a career, he finds solace in the outdoors. He cherishes time with his family and is considering writing a children's book for the littlest of Philly fans. Paul really is all things Heart, Hustle, Home!

To learn more about Paul Carpenter and his artwork for viewing or purchase, visit Paul Carpenter Illustration online and follow him @paulcarpenterart. Make sure you follow Ben Robinson @botanicalfunk on Instagram as well.