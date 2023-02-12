CBS Pet Project: What to do with your pets on Super Bowl Sunday?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's a football game coming Sunday night and we'll be enjoying the craziness. But, some members of your family might not be enjoying it quite as much -our pets.

Yelling, loud TV, the strange people coming in and out and all the food they would love to have but shouldn't have are triggers for our four-legged loved ones.

Carol Erickson suggests "no people food for pets, even though you know they want it. The chips, dips, pizza, wings, garlic, onion rings and chocolate will make your pet feel very unhealthy.

Keep an eye out for utensils and trash because they will get into that. Cleanup as you go.

And of course, sideline all the alcohol and any marijuana-laced dishes they are trying to get into.

For more useful tips watch the video in the stream above.