CBS News Philadelphia's "Heart of Pride" special nominated for GLAAD Media Award

CBS News Philadelphia's Heart of Pride special has been nominated for a national GLAAD Media Award.

The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards recognizes and honors "fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives."

Heart of Pride was nominated in the "Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form" category.

The 30-minute special aired on CBS News Philadelphia in June 2025, 10 years after marriage equality was legalized in the United States.

Executive produced by Damian Tracy and Ashley Johnson and anchored by Josh Sanders and Jim Donovan from New Hope, Pennsylvania, Heart of Pride highlights LGBTQ+ families from around the region, sharing their stories and celebrations of pride.

The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held on March 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Heart of Pride production crew

Executive Producers

Damian Tracy

Ashley Johnson

Producer

Troy Diggs

Hosts

Jim Donovan

Josh Sanders

Reporters

Stephanie Stahl

Liz Crawford

Ryan Hughes

Josh Sidorowicz

Wakisha Bailey

Photographers

Brad Nau

Alan Wheeler

Will Kenworthy

Bill Seiders

Nate Sylves

Editor

Mike Henry

Additional production help