CBS News Philadelphia's "Heart of Pride" special nominated for GLAAD Media Award
CBS News Philadelphia's Heart of Pride special has been nominated for a national GLAAD Media Award.
The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards recognizes and honors "fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives."
Heart of Pride was nominated in the "Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form" category.
The 30-minute special aired on CBS News Philadelphia in June 2025, 10 years after marriage equality was legalized in the United States.
Executive produced by Damian Tracy and Ashley Johnson and anchored by Josh Sanders and Jim Donovan from New Hope, Pennsylvania, Heart of Pride highlights LGBTQ+ families from around the region, sharing their stories and celebrations of pride.
The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will be held on March 5, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Heart of Pride production crew
Executive Producers
- Damian Tracy
- Ashley Johnson
Producer
- Troy Diggs
Hosts
- Jim Donovan
- Josh Sanders
Reporters
- Stephanie Stahl
- Liz Crawford
- Ryan Hughes
- Josh Sidorowicz
- Wakisha Bailey
Photographers
- Brad Nau
- Alan Wheeler
- Will Kenworthy
- Bill Seiders
- Nate Sylves
Editor
- Mike Henry
Additional production help
- Mike Hutz
- Marcella Baietto