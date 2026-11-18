When a child faces a serious medical crisis, having family close by can make all the difference. Through the Heart in the House telethon, CBS News Philadelphia is spotlighting the essential support that Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) provides to families across the region, including New Jersey and Delaware.

Natasha Brown and Nikki DeMentri share how the Ronald McDonald House facilities in the Philadelphia area help families during some of the most difficult times of their lives.

The Ronald McDonald House is there to lend a helping hand, and today we're asking you to take a minute to help. To make a donation, visit heartinthehouse.org.

For parents navigating prolonged hospital stays, local RMHC chapters offer far more than a place to sleep: They provide a sanctuary and a home away from home. In Philadelphia, the House has been a lifesaver for Crystal Rarick while her 2-year-old son, Weston, undergoes treatment at CHOP for congenital myasthenia syndrome. Across the river at RMHC Southern New Jersey in Camden, families have found stability and relief through months of specialized care and major surgeries.

Meanwhile, RMHC of Delaware continues to foster resilience and milestones. Young artist Kahlani Wolpert, who was born with skeletal dysplasia, paints with her feet, plays music and even took her first steps while staying there.

Community generosity keeps these doors open for families traveling from nearby towns or as far away as Puerto Rico. To support local chapters and keep families together during critical medical journeys, people can donate directly at heartinthehouse.org.

This is CBS News Philadelphia's 18th year partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities.