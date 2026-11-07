Cavan Sullivan scores twice, Quinn Sullivan has a goal, 2 assists, as Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC

Cavan Sullivan scored twice, Quinn Sullivan had a goal and two assists, and the Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC 4-1 on Saturday to secure an automatic berth into a best-of-three series in the MLS Cup playoffs.

The brother duo became the third in MLS history to each score for the same club in the same match, joining Gonzalo and Federico Higuaín and Diego and Yimmi Chara.

Philadelphia (14-12-8), which had already clinched its 10th postseason appearance in club history and eighth in nine seasons, finished sixth in the Eastern Conference with 50 points. Since interim head coach Ryan Richter took over during the World Cup break, Philadelphia earned 43 of a possible 57 points while outscoring opponents 48-22 during that span.

Toronto (9-13-12) was looking to record its first road victory over the Union since March 2019.

Cavan Sullivan opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Quinn Sullivan started the sequence with a cross in front of goal that Indiana Vassilev settled and pulled goalkeeper William Yarbrough out of his area to find Cavan Sullivan for a close-range finish into an empty net.

Quinn Sullivan calmly blasted a penalty kick in the 41st for a 2-0 lead. Then, Josh Sargent pulled Toronto within 2-1 in first-half stoppage time by heading in a corner kick by Djordje Mihailovic.

Cavan Sullivan made it 3-1 in the 58th. Quinn Sullivan led a breakaway after a flick header by Bruno Damiani and found a trailing Cavan Sullivan for a one-touch finish.

Damiani scored on a penalty kick in the 73rd to cap the scoring.

Philadelphia captain Alejandro Bedoya entered late as a substitute in his final MLS regular-season appearance.

Up next

Toronto: Season is over.

Philadelphia: Will battle No. 3 seed New England in the playoffs.