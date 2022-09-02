Cause Village hopes to extend opportunities for outreach at Made in America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Made in America Festival gets back to normal, musical artists are not the only ones taking center stage.

Cause Village is the dedicated hub for social action at the festival.

"We all have been a witness to the horrors of gun violence and in Philadelphia we are all trying to live and heal," a woman said.

"All those representations are on this giant installation that will greet you when you walk into the festival grounds," Donia Diaz said.

Diaz, the managing director of Team Roc, says each letter of Cause Village was designed by local artists.

"I really wanted to focus on gender equality and social justice," one artist said.

Surrounding these bigger than life letters are 29 organizations dedicated to social action.

"It's a great opportunity for us to share information about young adult homelessness," Jen Weikert, the executive director of the Covenant House, said.

Weikert said it's a perfect opportunity for outreach.

"In that crowd at Made in America, there may be someone that is experiencing homelessness, might have experienced trafficking," Weikert said.

Covenant House has been part of Cause Village since its inception 10 years ago. And new to the festival this year is Galaei.

But they are not new to Philadelphia. The small but mighty group has been serving the queer community for decades and this year they are headed to Cause Village.

"Being able to go kind of like one of the biggest festivals in Philly I believe is just allowing us to kind of reach our community and share our stories," a man said.

"A lot of it is because we are the community that we serve, so everything we do here we do ourselves," another man said.

As you head into this Labor Day weekend, take a moment to ask yourself: "What's your cause?"